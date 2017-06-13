(Video) Storm damage in Bayard part of large storm system

A storm system that began in Colorado spawned numerous suspected tornadoes Monday evening in Nebraska’s Panhandle including one in Bayard that tore the roof off a nursing home and caused home and tree damage throughout the community. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kate Cotsakis in Cheyenne, Wyoming says the storm had a deal of energy…

“We had reports of tornadoes kind of on and off as it continued to move northeast into Kimball county as well as Banner county. From looking at the “radar signatures,” it appears that we actually had a number of tornadoes on the ground at one time in Banner county. This storm just continued to move northeast and hit right around the Bayard area in Morrill county and we did have reports of some damage associated with the tornado in that area. ”

The storm struck Bayard around 7:10 p.m. Monday, damaging Chimney Rock Villa (nursing home) and several homes in the area. No injuries have been reported. Villa residents were taken to the town’s high school, which became a storm shelter. The portion of the high school roof over the wood shop also was ripped off.

Bayard Mayor Michelle Coolidge says restoration of power is a major priority. Coolidge says crews from a variety of communities have come to Bayard to help get power restored.

