Suspected tornado tears roof off Nebraska nursing home | KRVN Radio

Suspected tornado tears roof off Nebraska nursing home

BY Associated Press | June 13, 2017
Suspected tornado tears roof off Nebraska nursing home
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Damage in Bayard.

BAYARD, Neb. – Authorities say a suspected tornado has torn the roof off a nursing home in western Nebraska.

The storm struck Bayard around 7:10 p.m. Monday, damaging Chimney Rock Villa and several homes in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Villa residents were taken to the town’s high school, which became a storm shelter. The portion of the high school roof over the wood shop also was ripped off.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Damage in Bayard.

Authorities have received reports about dead livestock north of Bayard. Trees and power lines have been damaged as well.

The National Weather Service is expected to send a tornado survey team to Bayard on Tuesday.

A tornado was also spotted in Kimball County.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Spotted tornado in Kimball County.

Heavy rain and hail also was reported in the area and earlier Monday in eastern Nebraska.

