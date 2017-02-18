Subjects Apprehended in Aurora Case

AURORA – The Nebraska State Patrol is saying the two subjects that were part of a manhunt throughout the evening and morning hours in Hamilton County and the surrounding area, have been caught.

The subjects were identified as 20-year-old Jeremy David Bromley and 23-year-old Drake Eli Ross.

The men were initially stopped by a state trooper around 3 p.m. on Friday for speeding on I-80 near the Aurora exit but took off and ended up in a cornfield west of Aurora where they left their Minnesota-plated pickup and ran off on foot, according to a Nebraska State Patrol news release.

Yesterday afternoon, the State Patrol and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office asked for help from the public concerning the two fugitives whereabouts. The manhunt lead to lockdowns at the Aurora school and hospital.

Early this morning it was reported that one suspect was in custody, but the other was still at-large.

The State Patrol now confirms that both men are custody