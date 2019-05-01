Suspicious package safely retrieved in Kearney

On Wednesday afternoon, Kearney Police responded the Casey’s General Store in southeast Kearney on a report of a suspicious package that was discovered near a trash can. A perimeter was set around the scene near 2nd Avenue and Talmadge Road and nearby businesses were also evacuated. The Nebraska State Patrol’s Bomb Squad arrived on scene and around 6:00pm, Kearney Police advised through their Twitter page that bomb techs has safely retrieved the item and given the all clear.

While a nearby street was re-opened, Kearney Police said the Casey’s would remain closed while officers collect eveident. Also responding was Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI Health’s Emergency Medical Services unit.