class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382410 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Suspicious package safely retrieved in Kearney | KRVN Radio

Suspicious package safely retrieved in Kearney

BY KRVN News | May 1, 2019
Home News Regional News
Suspicious package safely retrieved in Kearney
From Kearney Police Department Twitter page.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kearney Police responded the Casey’s General Store in southeast Kearney on a report of a suspicious package that was discovered near a trash can. A perimeter was set around the scene near 2nd Avenue and Talmadge Road and nearby businesses were also evacuated. The Nebraska State Patrol’s Bomb Squad arrived on scene and around 6:00pm, Kearney Police advised through their Twitter page that bomb techs has safely retrieved the item and given the all clear.

While a nearby street was re-opened, Kearney Police said the Casey’s would remain closed while officers collect eveident. Also responding was Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI Health’s Emergency Medical Services unit.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments