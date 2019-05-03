Suspicious person apprehended

Central City, Neb. — The Central City Police Department arrested a male subject Thursday following a call at approximately 7:50 a.m. about a suspicious male walking by Central City High School. The male subject allegedly made a non-direct threatening comment to a school staff member who immediately notified law enforcement.

Police say at no time was a direct threat of violence made towards the students, faculty or school. The school was placed in a temporary emergency lockdown and the incident lasted approximately 15 minutes.

The subject, 33 year old Bodi R. Umstead, was arrested for Terroristic Threats, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.