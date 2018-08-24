Suspicious Vehicle Reports Investigated by Seward County Authorities

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Milford Police Department and the Seward Police Department are investigating reports of suspicious vehicles and subjects reportedly seen attempting to contact young females in their communities and in rural areas.

A report of a suspicious sea foam green van with Hispanic males north and east of Milford was reported on or about Saturday, August 4, 2018 was investigated but the vehicle had left the area prior to the arrival of the assigned deputy. The following day, information was received from a local citizen which indicated the sea foam green van and occupants were attempting to locate a farm residence with the intent to purchase livestock. No further confirmed sightings of a sea foam green van involved in any further suspicious have been received as of the date of this press release.

On Wednesday, August 22, Seward Police were alerted to a suspicious white van in the area of the 900 Block of North Columbia near Concordia University. An unknown younger female on a bike was approached by the occupants of the van and attempted to talk to her. She left the area without responding to the occupants in the

van. This was witnessed and reported by another female reporting party. Officers were unable to locate any vehicle matching the description of the suspicious van.

Also Wednesday, August 22, Milford Police were alerted to a report of a suspicious van near Linden Village. The reporting party was the neighbor of a six-year-old female that was reportedly walking the family dog when she observed a male subject with dark hair exit the van and walk in her direction. The young female reported the incident to a neighbor. The reporting party notified Milford Police about 20 minutes later, but no van or suspicious subject were located or identified.

On Thursday, August 23, Seward Police officers were alerted to the report of a sea foam green van with 22-county license plates parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot south of Seward. A Seward Police officer immediately responded and located the 22-county plated van only to determine that the van is actually silver in color.

At this time, no verified or validated attempted abductions or criminal activity have occurred involving any person in Seward County as a result of any subject occupying a sea foam green van.

Our office is still taking reports of all suspicious activity that may be related. Please be sure to call our office immediately to report any suspicious activity.

Again, we have not received enough information to lead our office to believe that there is an immediate threat to the citizens of Seward County.