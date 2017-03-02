Sutherland man cited for slashing tires

LicnThe Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports 34 year old Bruce Boggs, the husband of former Sutherland Village Clerk Samantha Boggs, was issued a citation for criminal mischief on allegations of slashing tires on two vehicles owned by Village Trustee Ray Ravenscroft.

On February 11, Ravenscroft reported two of his personal vehicles had slashed tires. Lincoln County Deputy Brett Schmidt investigated the incident and determined the tires were damaged by a sharp instrument.

Deputy Schmidt continued to investigate the matter for a couple of weeks and determined Boggs, of Sutherland, was a suspect in the case. Deputy Schmidt met with Boggs at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and issued him a citation for criminal mischief to Ravenscroft’s vehicles.

Samantha Boggs resigned as Village Clerk/Treasurer in December amid conflict with the Village Board