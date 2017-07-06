Sutherland residents seek recall of 2 village board members

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 6, 2017
SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Two village board members in a central Nebraska community could face a recall vote if their opponents gather enough signatures.   The North Platte Telegraph  reports that two Sutherland residents submitted court documents to the Lincoln County clerk on Wednesday to initiate the recall of Sutherland Village Board of Trustees Chairman John Lutz and Trustee Ray Ravenscroft.  The residents say Lutz has abused his position to financially benefit himself and shows disregard for open meetings laws, village ordinances and board resolutions. They say Ravenscroft has created a hostile work environment, resulting in the resignation of employees and trustees.    Supporters will need nearly 200 signatures to initiate a recall.

