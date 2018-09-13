Sutherland woman arrested for theft

Sutherland, Neb. — A Sutherland woman was arrested this week on charges related to missing funds from a baseball league. She was identified as 44 year old Robin Hiatt.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte said in a news release that it received information on Aug. 6 of a possible embezzlement case. The news release says investigators were informed the Hershey/Sutherland “Hershland” American Legion Post 270 Baseball League was missing a large sum of money.

Investigators contacted a local forensic accountant who assisted with the investigation. That led to investigators and the forensic accountant to believe the organization was missing money over the last two years in excess of $38,000.

Investigators say attempts to speak with Hiatt about discrepancies were ignored. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigators with assistance from Keith County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday executed an arrest warrant on Hiatt for Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $5,000.

Hiatt was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center. The news release says the case remains under investigation and further charges are pending.