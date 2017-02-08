SUV crash killed woman, Thayer County authorities say

DESHLER, Neb. – Authorities say a woman has died in the crash of the sport utility vehicle she was driving in southeast Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, on a county road about four miles south of Deshler. The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV ran off the roadway and rolled over, ejecting the driver. She was alone in the vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office identified her as 37-year-old Maranda Brandt.