SUV rollover on I-80 causes fatality

Kimball, Neb. — An SUV rollover on Sunday near Kimball took the life of one person.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports the vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80 east of Kimball about 4:16 p.m. when the driver entered the interstate median, over-corrected, crossed both westbound lanes and rolled the vehicle in the north ditch.

Restraints were not in use by the front-seat occupants. The driver and a front seat passenger were ejected.

36 year old Alisha Pitford and passenger, Alexander Schanaman, no age available, both of Cheyenne, Wyoming were life-flighted from the scene. Pitford did not survive. A condition report for Schanaman was not available.

There was a booster seat in the back seat that was properly secured so the child survived.