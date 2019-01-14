class="post-template-default single single-post postid-359044 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Task Force Finds 5 LBs of Methamphetamine, Arrests Two in Kearney | KRVN Radio

Task Force Finds 5 LBs of Methamphetamine, Arrests Two in Kearney

BY Nebraska State Patrol | January 14, 2019
Task Force Finds 5 LBs of Methamphetamine, Arrests Two in Kearney
Courtesy/ Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. Hannah Pauly, Jose Santos-Zepeda.

Kearney, Neb. — Investigators with the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two people after finding nearly five pounds of methamphetamine while serving a search warrant in Kearney.

The operation was conducted Friday, January 11, by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from a Nebraska State Patrol K9 unit.

During the search of a home at 12 West 10th Street in Kearney, investigators located 4.93 pounds of methamphetamine. Two subjects inside the house, Hannah Pauly, 19, and Jose Luis Santos-Zepeda, 19, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

The Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force includes officers and investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Homeland Security Investigations.

