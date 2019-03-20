Tax Commissioner Grants Specific Relief

MARCH 20, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — As a result of the recent severe flooding that has impacted the State, relief will be granted to taxpayers who are directly impacted and unable to timely file returns and make payments. The Tax Commissioner for the State of Nebraska, Tony Fulton, has granted a waiver of penalties and interest for late returns or payments of taxes, which are due with the Nebraska Department of Revenue (Department) on or after March 15, 2019, through April 14, 2019, so long as the returns are filed and payments made by April 15, 2019. There is no need to file a Request for Abatement of Penalty, Form 21, or Request for Abatement of Interest, Form 21A, to receive this relief. This relief is granted solely to taxpayers who have been adversely impacted by the recent flooding with regard to taxes administered by the Department.

The Department understands the difficulties that these catastrophic natural disasters present with regard to tax responsibilities and wants to help those adversely impacted. The Department will work with businesses and individuals regarding any tax returns and taxes due, including sales tax returns, if you have no access to your computer, files, or tax records. For further information, please call 800-742-7474 (NE and IA) or 402-471-5729, or visit the Department’s website