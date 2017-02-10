Tax funding allows trucks to patch Lincoln potholes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Four new pothole patching trucks are repairing Lincoln’s potholes at a much faster rate as part of the city’s aggressive street improvement program.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Thursday about how efficient pothole repair is just one of the advancements from a state and local tax funding increase for city streets over the past few years.

Maintenance Manager Ty Barger says that before the patching trucks, Lincoln could fill about 4.4 potholes per employee per hour. Using trucks instead of shovels and hand tamps, the city is now filling 6.8 potholes per employee per hour.

Barger also says the new patching material lasts longer. From observation, he says more than 90 percent of the new patches are staying in compared to the approximately 25 percent before.