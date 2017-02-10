class="post-template-default single single-post postid-214871 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Tax funding allows trucks to patch Lincoln potholes | KRVN Radio

Tax funding allows trucks to patch Lincoln potholes

BY Associated Press | February 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Tax funding allows trucks to patch Lincoln potholes
Courtesy/MGN Online

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Four new pothole patching trucks are repairing Lincoln’s potholes at a much faster rate as part of the city’s aggressive street improvement program.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Mayor Chris Beutler spoke Thursday about how efficient pothole repair is just one of the advancements from a state and local tax funding increase for city streets over the past few years.

Maintenance Manager Ty Barger says that before the patching trucks, Lincoln could fill about 4.4 potholes per employee per hour. Using trucks instead of shovels and hand tamps, the city is now filling 6.8 potholes per employee per hour.

Barger also says the new patching material lasts longer. From observation, he says more than 90 percent of the new patches are staying in compared to the approximately 25 percent before.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments