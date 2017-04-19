Tax legislation to be examined at town hall forum in Lexington

Lexington, Neb. – A town hall forum on a state legislative tax proposal is set for Thursday, April 27. The event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs, will be at Lexington Public Library, 907 W. Washington St., Lexington, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The discussion will focus on LB 461, a proposed income and property tax bill in the Nebraska Legislature. Senators will begin debate this week.

Featured panelists include Jim Jenkins, rancher and entrepreneur from Callaway; Leslie Marsh, CEO of Lexington Regional Health Center; and Dr. Michael Teahon, superintendent of Gothenburg Public Schools.

“The tax bill would cut top individual and corporate tax rates and change how farm and ranch land are valued for property tax purposes,” said Paige Dietrich, policy program assistant at Center for Rural Affairs. “When fully implemented, this proposal would drain nearly $458 million from state investments.”

Residents are invited to join in the conversation spotlighting the impact on public safety, education cuts and property taxes in communities like Lexington.

“Thriving communities need adequate revenue to support public safety, quality education and infrastructure,” Dietrich said. “Cutting revenue by millions of dollars is misguided policy at a time when we already face a budget shortfall.”

For more information, contact Dietrich at paiged@cfra.org or 402.687.2100 ext. 1014 or visit cfra.org/lextownhall.