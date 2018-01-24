Teacher, Dorchester board chairman charged with sex assault

DORCHESTER, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Crete Public Schools teacher who is also the chairman of the Dorchester Village Board has been charged with sexually assaulting a protected person.

Lincoln television station KOLN reports 41-year-old Matthew Hoffman was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with two counts of the felony. He was ordered held Friday in the Saline County Jail on $100,000 bail. Jail officials on Wednesday referred questions from The Associated Press about whether Hoffman was still being held to Sheriff Alan Moore, who did not immediately return messages.

Law enforcement accounts that led to Hoffman’s arrest have been sealed from public view. No attorney for Hoffman appears in online court records.

A school official tells KOLN that Hoffman has been placed on paid leave.