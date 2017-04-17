Teacher, ex-Nebraska football player arrested in abuse case

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Lincoln middle school industrial arts teacher and former Nebraska football player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 39-year-old Sean Applegate was arrested Thursday after police say a woman reported that she had been molested by him at his Lincoln home between 2013 and 2014, starting when she was 15.

An email from school officials Friday night informed parents of the arrest. The email says there is no indication the arrest is related Applegate’s work at Pound Middle School. Applegate has been placed on administrative leave.

Applegate was a wingback for the Huskers from 1996-99.

A phone number for Applegate couldn’t be found Saturday, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney.