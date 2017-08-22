Teal hunters reminded to identify species

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s teal hunting season continues on an experimental basis in the northern part of the state.

Continuation of the teal season depends on hunters’ ability to distinguish teal from other duck species. During this experimental season, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission again will evaluate the rate at which ducks other than teal are shot at or taken.

“If the rate is considered unacceptable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, northern portions of Nebraska will lose its teal season and, most likely, never get it back,” said Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager. “Hunters who take or try to take ducks other than teal during the teal season will be subject to prosecution.”

Teal season is Sept. 2-10 in the High Plains Zone and Sept. 2-17 in the Low Plains Zone.

Hunters are reminded that state recreation areas (SRA) are closed to hunting until Tuesday, Sept. 5. Regulations state the portions of some SRAs are open to hunting from the first Tuesday following Labor Day through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted.

Wildlife management areas, Open Fields and Waters sites and other public lands are open to hunting. The Public Access Atlas lists more than 300 publicly owned areas open to hunting. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/wheretohunt for public hunting access opportunities.

For summaries of waterfowl regulations, read the Waterfowl Guide at Outdoornebraska.gov/guides/. Purchase permits at OutdoorNebraska.org.