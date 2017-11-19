Technology jobs some of the fastest-growing in Nebraska

Demand is at an all-time high, wages are through the roof and growth potential is unlimited. What more could someone want in a rewarding career?

About half of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in Nebraska this year are technology-related. That’s according to Zippia, a career information website. Web developer came in at number one – exciting news, especially since an associate degree will typically get people into entry-level positions.

What’s even more exciting is that the trend is expected to continue. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts employment in computer and information technology occupations will grow 13 percent by 2026 due to a greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data and information security.

The salaries of those jobs are nothing to scoff at. The Bureau lists the median annual wage for computer-related jobs as $82,860 in 2016. Many positions, such as computer and information systems managers, make even more – along the lines of $65.29 per hour, or $135,800 per year.

It’s not all about money, however. Most enter the field simply because they are passionate about working with computers, and because they get a sense of satisfaction in seeing a job well done.

“I think the best part for me is being able to solve everyday problems,” said Emmanuel Luke, IT instructor at Mid-Plains. “Whether it’s in a hospital setting or a business, everything is integrated now, so IT plays a vital role. Most organizations can’t survive without some form of computerization. Troubleshooting computer-related problems, gives me a real sense that I’m helping people and making a difference.”

MPCC has options for those considering a computer-related profession. The first is an Associate of Applied Science degree in Information Technology.

The IT program provides students with the skills necessary to function in today’s business world. Personal computer support services and network technology are just a couple of the areas students train in.

Students who add a PC Support/Network Technology specialization are even more marketable. Among other things, they troubleshoot, solve hardware and software problems, implement and manage a local or wide-area network and support network users.

MPCC also offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Computer Information Management. The emphasis provides a bridge between business processes and initiatives and IT.

Graduates demonstrate skills in business management, input technologies, word processing, spreadsheets, database management and computer software packages. They are qualified to help align business and IT goals.

More information about IT and the computer-related programs offered at Mid-Plains is available at mpcc.edu.