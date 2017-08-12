class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253354 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 12, 2017
Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash south of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a teenager has died and two others have been injured in a rollover crash south of Plattsmouth.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Friday on U.S. 75.

Investigators say 44-year-old Jeffrey Palmer was driving the SUV when he tried to pass another car and lost control.

The vehicle rolled, killing a 15-year-old passenger and injuring Palmer and his 42-year-old wife Janet Palmer.

The Palmers were taken to an Omaha hospital. Sheriff’s officials have not detailed the extent of their injuries.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the 15-year-old.

