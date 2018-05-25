class="post-template-default single single-post postid-313572 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Teenage girl dead after three-vehicle accident near David City | KRVN Radio

Teenage girl dead after three-vehicle accident near David City

BY Butler County Sheriff's Office | May 25, 2018
DAVID CITY, Neb. – A three-vehicle accident near David City has claimed the life of a teenage girl.

On Thursday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, David City and Rising City first responders, responded to a three-vehicle injury accident south of David City on Highway 15.

Upon arrival, it was determined a back seat passenger, Mariah Cummings, 15, of Octavia, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene. All other victims involved were treated and released with only minor injuries.

Alcohol does  not appear to be a contributing factor and all parties were wearing safety belts.

The accident is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

