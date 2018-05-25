Teenage girl dead after three-vehicle accident near David City

DAVID CITY, Neb. – A three-vehicle accident near David City has claimed the life of a teenage girl.

On Thursday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, David City and Rising City first responders, responded to a three-vehicle injury accident south of David City on Highway 15.

Upon arrival, it was determined a back seat passenger, Mariah Cummings, 15, of Octavia, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene. All other victims involved were treated and released with only minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and all parties were wearing safety belts.

The accident is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.