Teens who escaped Kearney facility caught, officials say

Teens who escaped Kearney facility caught, officials say

BY Associated Press | February 7, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have captured four young people who escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Nebraska Health and Human Services Department spokesman Russ Reno says the four left a classroom at 10:55 a.m. Monday and walked out of the building. Reno says they were captured without incident about 15 minutes later by police and facility staffers, a little more than a mile away.

The four were described only as a 14-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old.

Reno says six youths have escaped from the center and been captured since July, not including the four who fled Monday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
