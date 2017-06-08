Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center to open for one week at Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY – A temporary application center for the popular TSA Pre✓® program will be open at Kearney Regional Airport (EAR) from Monday, June 26 – Friday, June 30.

The application center is located in the Airport Manager’s office, in the 6th building south of the Terminal (4845 Airport Road). It will be open Monday-Friday from 8 am – Noon and 1 pm – 5 pm. Signs with directions will be posted throughout the airport. Applicants are NOT required to have an airline ticket to access the center. Travelers who are enrolled in TSA Pre✓® or another trusted traveler program such as Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Global Entry, SENTRI or NEXUS are permitted to keep on their shoes, belts and light outerwear jacket, and can leave their laptops and liquid 3-1-1 bags inside their carry-on bags when transiting the checkpoint. To find the program that best suits your travel needs, use the DHS trusted traveler comparison tool.

“Passengers who fly out of Kearney will now have a convenient way to apply for TSA’s expedited screening program,” said Mike Fowler, TSA federal security director for the state of Nebraska. “Travelers appreciate the benefits of the program, which makes the screening process faster and easier.”

Travelers can make an appointment online to visit the temporary application center at the Kearney airport at www.tsa.gov, and then must complete their enrollment in-person at the application center.

The application fee is $85, which covers a five-year membership. The fee must be paid at the application center by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship or legal residency status. Fingerprints are collected to complete a background check.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN), which they can access online in about a week. Passengers should enter the KTN when booking airline reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations.