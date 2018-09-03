Tennessee man convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Michael Wayne Parsons, age 57, formerly of Arlington, Tennessee, was convicted by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mr. Parsons is a sovereign citizen who does not believe he is subject to the laws of the United States. He claims citizenship only in the country of “Chilcotin” which he and his like-minded associates believe was established in British Columbia, Canada, in 2015. In January of 2017, Mr. Parsons was awaiting trial in state court in Tennessee.

His charges there were also for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He failed to appear for his trial and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mr. Parsons piloted a single engine airplane he owned heading north while heading to Montana and then, possibly, the country of “Chilcotin.” He landed for the night in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Agents located him by pinging his phone. He was arrested and a later search of his airplane located an LAR 14 assault rifle and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Sentencing is set for December 7, 2018, before the Honorable John Gerrard.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.