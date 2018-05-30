Text to 911 to start in Dawson and Gosper Counties on June 15th

Text to 911 is scheduled to be implemented in Dawson and Gosper counties on June 15, 2018. The text to 911 system is designed for deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired citizens. In addition, if a person needs to contact 911 and by making a voice call their life might be endangered, texting would be their best option.

Since location information will be unreliable in most cases, calling 911 direct remains the fastest and most efficient way to request emergency assistance.

Text to 911 calls will be handled similar to TTY 911 calls. They will be received through the 911 system but without reliable location information. Because of the lack of address information the priority will be to determine the caller’s exact location. If a reasonable location can be established units will be dispatched.

If it is determined the caller is not within Dawson and Gosper County it will not be possible to transfer the call to the correct jurisdiction at this time. At this point the caller would be instructed to call 911 so they could be transferred to the correct 911 center, unless the safety of the caller would be compromised by a voice call. In this instance we would relay the information to the correct jurisdiction.

When an operator disconnects the call an automatic message will be sent advising the caller they have been disconnected and to either call 911 by voice or initiate a new text message if they need additional assistance.

This service is not currently supported by all cell phone carriers or other 911 centers in the region. If you attempt a text and it is NOT supported, you will receive a message advising you that you must make a voice call to 911. Currently our text capabilities have limitations on languages other than English.

Limit the use of abbreviations to ensure your message is understood, and review your message for accuracy before you hit the send button-auto correct can distort your message.