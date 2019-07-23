THC cartridges and MJ seized in Dawson Co. traffic stop

A Le Sueur, MN man’s trip through Nebraska got sidetracked in Dawson County early Monday morning. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding about a mile east of the Lexington Interstate 80 interchange. The driver gave consent to a search of the vehicle. About 3 grams of THC wax was located in the glove department. Multiple duffel bags were found in the trunk with 2,000 grams of THC pen cartridges and about 2.5 pounds of Marijuana. The driver 50-year-old Thomas Ziemer was placed under arrested and transported to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington.

Ziemer was arraigned in Dawson County Court Tuesday(this) morning on charges of Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute and Possession of More than a Pound of Marijuana. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000. His next hearing in the case was set for August 6, 2019 at 8:45am.