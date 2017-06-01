The 157th Pony Express Re-ride is Projected to Run Through Dawson County on Wednesday, June 7.

The 157th Pony Express Re-ride is going to take place on June 5-15 and is projected to hand off from Kansas into Nebraska on June 6 at 1:00 pm Southeast of Farebury, Nebraska. Every year this re-ride follows along the trail as close as possible on the surrounding roads. Nebraska Division President in the National Pony Express Association Lyle Gronewold says, “We as an association nationally we’re keeping it alive, and the history of it.”

Gronewold also mentions that well over a thousand letters will be traveling in the mochila from Missouri to California. The mochilas are rainproof leather covers that fitted over the saddle with openings to allow the horn and cantle to stick through. On the mochilas are pouches to carry the letters.

“There are 975 commemorative letters, about 75 or 80 personal and some international letters,” says Gronewold.

The commemorative letters in the mochila will be a “Vignette of Pony Express History in Nebraska Territory,” as said by the National Pony Express Association.

Honoring the historic trail, 600 riders will take turns to transport the mail one to five miles each.

In the Dawson country area, the ride will be going through Plum Creek to Cozad from 10:15 am to 2:00 pm and Cozad to Brady from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Before Brady, A handoff at the Midway Station on the 96 Ranch in Gothenburg will be at 3:15 pm, where the original sight of the Gothenburg Pony Express Station is. Gronewold will also speak at the sight.

The re-ride is projected to leave the state of Nebraska on June 7 at 7:00 pm.