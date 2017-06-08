The 2017 Pony Express Re-Ride Makes It’s Way Through Nebraska.

South of Gothenburg on the 96 Ranch sits the well preserved, original Gothenburg Midway Pony Express Station. This was the sight of one of the hand-offs during the 2017 National Pony Express Re-Ride. Just before taking off, riders gathered at the sight to sign the mochila that carries over a thousand letters.

Riders who had already rode had stopped to sign as well as those who had yet to ride. Ashlyn Johnson of Gothenburg was the first rider to take off from the station and was accompanied by her cousin Savannah Jensen of Gothenburg.

Dee Zentner of Gothenburg also rode and this was her first time this year. She started at Fort Kearney and Zentner rode 11 miles. She said she decided to start riding in it, “mostly because it’s a part of history I value because I’m from this area and I thought it would be great to be a part of continuing history from now on.” Zentner also says she feels this event is important because of what it represents and to spread the word about the history of the Pony Express and the annual Re-Ride.

With riders averaging about 10 MPH they will have covered 565 miles in Nebraska, the most out of all eight states it will go through.

The re-ride exits Nebraska near Lyman June 8 at 7:00 pm MDT into Wyoming. With over 600 riders, it will total 1,966 miles in completion at Sacramento, California on Thursday, June 15 at 4:30 pm.