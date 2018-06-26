The Archway Adds Local Artifacts to Bring History to Life

Kearney, NE, — Beginning this week, the Archway in Kearney, NE, will share artifacts of local historical interest with visitors from all over the world.

Display cases have been added to the Archway’s Western Trails and Lincoln Highway exhibit areas that will help visitors understand the region’s rich history. “Adding these artifacts to our display is one more way we hope to bring history to life for Archway visitors,” says Archway Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori. “We want to make sure they understand that the story the Archway presents happened right here in Central Nebraska.”

The Western Trails display case contains artifacts from Fort Kearny that help bring the history of the Oregon Tail era to life. The tools and artifacts were found with permission during the 1960s on private land that was formerly on the grounds of Fort Kearny. The items include an ox shoe, iron keys, a cavalry hoof pick, cannon balls, bullets and a small, delicate picture frame.

The Lincoln Highway case displays nineteen real photo postcards that show life in Buffalo County during the early 20th century, the era during which the Lincoln Highway was established. The cards were printed by F. M. Barney of Elm Creek and S. D. Butcher and Son of Kearney and are part of a collection amassed over a lifetime by Kearney collector Don Dingman. Real photo postcards are photos that were made from photographic negatives on pre-printed postcard stock, unlike mass production postcards that are printed using the lithographic printing process. Highlights of the display include a 1915 photo by F. M. Barney depicting the Barnum and Bailey parade on Kearney’s Central Avenue, a cabinet card photo of an intrepid pilot preparing for take-off at Kearney’s first aviation meet in 1911, and a photo of Cherry County cowgirl Sadie Austin.

The displays in the cases will be periodically changed to reflect various time periods represented in the Archway’s exhibit.

The Archway is grateful to Don Dingman for sharing these items with us and our visitors.

