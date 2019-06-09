The beautiful Sandhills of rural Custer County, Nebraska hosts multiple events June 13, 14, 15



Two free events, 183 Flea Market and The Antique Spree, take place in Sargent, NE, June 13, 14, 15 – the same dates as the famous Comstock Windmill Festival. The website, onlyinyourstate.com named 183 Flea Market “the best free flea market in Nebraska!”

The 183 Flea Market, located on US Highway 183 in Sargent will be open 9AM – 5PM all three days, featuring a wide array of outside shopping fun with multiple vendors from all over the region. The second event, The Antique Spree, is inside shopping in more than 10 stores that form “The Antique Capital of Nebraska.” Each unique store is loaded with fresh inventory for this three-day event. The whole town of Sargent is a treasure- trove filled with antiques, collectibles, oddities, furniture and bargains. Abbott Antiques, Earthjunk and The Nook are the anchor stores sponsoring the Sargent events – providing family-oriented daytime fun – while the third event, the Comstock Windmill Festival, comes alive later in the day.





At Sargent, shoppers have free parking and admission. The entire sprawling city wide event is free, even for vendors! Vendors have the option of selling their wares for one, two or all three days at 183 Flea Market. If the rain stays away, new and different vendors set up each day. Not only does the 183 Flea Market offer 183 free, prime vendor spaces at the June 13-15 event, but the free offer extends for Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, September 27-29, 2019. Vendors will find many shady spots available along the north side of flea market, and exposure to busy Highway 183 traffic along the large eastern side of the flea market.

Visit 183 Flea Market with your family and friends and allow several hours to shop the huge selection. These daytime events are a must-stop shop before heading to the Comstock Windmill Festival. For more information visit 183Flea.com , or call 402-350-6740.

The Comstock Windmill Festival, is only nine short miles east of Sargent, offering afternoon and night time fun and country music featuring nationally known bands. For more details visit windmillfestival.com .

These three events are worth the drive from anywhere! Enhance your 2019 Summer with a visit to two small towns in rural Custer County – June 13, 14, 15.