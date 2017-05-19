The Blowin’ The Doors Off BBQ In Oconto, June 3.

It’s that time of year again for the annual Blowin’ The Doors Off BBQ in Oconto hosted by the Oconto Volunteer Fire Department on June 3 from 5 pm to 1 am.

So far there are nine teams signed up to cook, but Oconto Fire Chief Cliff Badgley says they are hoping to add a few more to the list.

Tickets are $15 for adults 12 and up, $5 for kids 5-11 and free for kids under the age of five. Along with the food, live entertainment from Phat Tuesday will be from 5pm-7pm, South Loup Sunrise 7pm-9pm and West Wind from 9pm to 1am. Raffle prizes will be given out as well. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 11 tickets for $10 and raffle prizes include: Traeger Wood Pellet Grill, a Henry Rifle, $200 Grocery Kart Gift Certificate and $100 Schmick’s Market Gift Certificate.

Proceeds from the BBQ will go to the Oconto Volunteer Fire Department for bunker gear (coats, helmets, boots, etc.) as well as used to update equipment as needed.