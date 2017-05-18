The Comstock Windmill Festival Headlines Cassadee Pope and Many Others!

The Comstock Windmill Festival June 16-18, is pleased to announce another headline act, another Voice winner, Cassadee Pope. Fresh off her number one hit, I wish I could Break Your Heart and number one duet, Think of You, with Chris Young, Cassadee shows why she won the top national talent show. Joining Her on Friday will be Josh Gracin who also garnered a couple of number ones. Friday Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will open for the very popular Dan and Shay, recently nominated for the CMA Duo of the year. Their songs From the Ground Up and How Not To continue to to top the charts. Sunday will close with the time honored group Ricochet and the 2016 winner of the Voice Sundance Head, who also commands one of the top Christian songs in the land.

After a few years of absence the original promoter is set to try again. Henry Quotes “You dont quit when things look impossible. I’ve got the experience both good and bad. Over 25 CMA award winners have graced the stage at the Windmill Festival over the years. One could never imagined that the Oakridge Boys and Alabama or Randy Travis and Kenny Rogers would sing in a canyon near the small town of Comstock on the same days.

This years theme will be the same as when the festivals started many years ago.” Americas’ Best of Young Country”. Some acts that started at Comstock, cost a million dollars a show today. Food, beer tents and Venders will be present. Camping, Trolleys and onsite parking are available, Three day passes and single day tickets may be purchased online at windmillfestival.com. All seat locations are the same price any location. Bring your lawn chairs. No VIP sections