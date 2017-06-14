The Kloset in Broken Bow to receive state retail award

Broken Bow — The Kloset/My Kloset owner Shirley McGinn of Broken Bow has been named the 2017 Third Congressional District – Nebraska Retail Champion by the Nebraska Retail Federation.

A news release from the state retail group says the award will be presented at the Broken Bow store by State Senator Matt Williams and Nebraska Retail Federation president Jim Otto at the Kloset at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The award includes an expense paid trip to the 2017 America’s Retail Champion competition in Washington D.C., July 17-19, sponsored by the National Retail Federation.

Otto explained that the purpose of the Nebraska Retail Champion/America’s Retail Champion competition is to emphasize the huge contributions local retailers make to their communities.

PRESS RELEASE_RetailChampion2017_MyKloset_TheKloset