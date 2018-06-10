The Magic of Comstock is Back, with two festivals slated for June 15-17 and 20-22



The Magic of Comstock is Back. That is the theme of the Comstock festivals set for the summer of 2018. Two full festivals are slated; The Windmill Festival, June 15-17, and Comstock Rock,July 20-22.

Windmill Festival



Luke Combs, the 2018 New Country Artist of the Year on iHeartRadio, will headline Friday night, June 15. Luke is appearing after his song One Number Away is currently topping the country charts. Ned LeDoux, son of the late Chris LeDoux and Runaway June, will join Combs on Friday.

Lee Brice, who has had hits such as Love Like Crazy, I Don’t Dance and his most recent number one song Boy, will headline on Saturday night. A red dirt favorite, Casey Donahew, and Nebraska native Lexi Larson will also take the stage Saturday.

Time-honored Diamond Rio, who had the hit song One More Day, will close out the festival on Sunday night. Also appearing on Sunday night will be native Texan, Cody Johnson, and Trick Pony, a Comstock favorite, returns.

Comstock Rock



After years of absence, Comstock Rock is back July 20-22. Ever popular Jackyl will be on stage Friday night. Also onstage Friday will be Buckcherry, with lead singer Josh Todd, and regional favorite Zwarte.

Third Eye Blind will celebrate their 20-year anniversary album on Saturday. Also performing will be the band Hinder with Austin Winkler. Judd Hoos will kick the evening off.

On Sunday night, the classic rock band Kansas, who had many hits including Dust in the Wind, will headline, supported by Dokken and Forgotten Highway, to close out the festival.

A beer tent, food vendors and various other merchants will be on the grounds. Campsites and tickets are available on line or at the gate. There are NO VIP sections, so guests should make sure to bring lawn chairs and decide where they want to sit.

Experience the Magic of Comstock! For more information log on to windmillfestival.com or comstockrock.com or find us on Facebook.

