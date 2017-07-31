The Price is Right Live™ is coming to the Heartland Events Center on January 30th

Grand Island, Neb. – The Heartland Events Center will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on January 30th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale August 4th at 10 a.m. at The Heartland Events Center Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.*

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

*No Purchase Necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.