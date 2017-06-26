The University of Nebraska-Lincoln dorms to be imploded

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska-Lincoln plans to raze a matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that all 13 stories of Cather Hall and Pound Hall will be imploded and disappear from Lincoln’s

skyline as early as the end of this year. Both dorms have been used for overflow in recent years as the demand for student housing exceeded expectations.

Cather Hall was reopened to students in 2013, shortly after it was taken offline. Pound Hall has been home to students in each of the last three school years.

Brooke Hay, assistant director of university’s facilities planning and

construction, says the school settled on what officials say will be the

quickest, safest and most cost-effective option for the buildings.