Theobald To Challenge Smith in Third

PIERCE – Paul Theobald is running for the Third Congressional District. Theobald is an educator, author, and farmer. His dedication to rural communities he says is a legacy of his family roots—he is the grandson of farmers and son of a rural mail carrier.

Theobald’s entire career has been devoted to protecting and promoting rural communities and schools. As a student, Theobald studied rural history and literature—and he still makes academic contributions in these areas.

Theobald and his wife, Maureen, raised their children in Nebraska while working at Wayne State College and Providence Medical Center, respectively. They live on a small farm in Pierce County where they pasture-raise purebred heritage breed hogs.

Theobald said he believes it’s time to send someone to Congress who will work on behalf of rural people, communities, businesses, and schools instead of corporate powers. Nebraska has a long legacy of standing up for small family farmers and ranchers and creating innovative solutions to problems our rural communities face.