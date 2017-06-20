Therapist ordered to pay more than $300,000 for improper billing practices

Lincoln, Nebraska–Attorney General Doug Peterson announced today that a judge has ordered a Chadron-area mental health therapist to pay more than $300,000 to the state due to her improper billing practices.

Dawes County District Judge Travis O’Gorman ordered Anna Young to pay $308,866.80 after an investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit found that she had billed Nebraska Medicaid $102,955.60 for mental health services. Young admitted that she knowingly failed to maintain documentation to support the submission of the claims, as required by law. She was ordered to repay triple the amount that she billed to Medicaid, per the Nebraska False Medicaid Claims Act.

Young submitted 462 claims for 1,451 undocumented mental health procedures while she was employed by Ann Brost Counseling Agency. Brost settled a separate action with the state which stemmed from the same incident. The undocumented billings occurred between February 2011 and December 2015.

Assistant Attorney General Vicki Adams handled the case for the state. The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit was assisted in the investigation by the Medicaid Program Integrity Unit of the Department of Health and Human Services.