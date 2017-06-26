Third public meeting on Keystone XL Pipeline application

Norfolk — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 28, in Norfolk allowing for public comment on the Keystone XL Pipeline Application currently before the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Public Meeting will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT at the Divots Conference Center, located at 4200 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk.

Doors for the public meeting will open at 9:00 a.m. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis. Persons speaking at the public meeting will have three-to-five minutes to provide comment.

This is the third public meeting held by the Commission to take comment on the Keystone XL Pipeline Application.

Previous public meetings were held in York and O’Neill. The Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act, affords the Commission the right to hold a public meeting for the purpose of receiving input from the public at a location close to the proposed route.

Public input received during the meeting will be made part of the public record. In addition to the public meetings, the Commission will hold a Public Hearing for the Keystone XL Pipeline Application.

The Public Hearing will be held the week of August 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriot Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. For more information on the Pipeline Application visit the KXL Pipeline Information page of the PSC website.

http://www.psc.nebraska.gov/index.html