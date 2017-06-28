Third round of charges for Gering woman who allegedly lied about being DHHS employee to steal drugs

The rap sheet for a 28-year-old Gering woman is growing week by week, as six new criminal charges have been filed against Shannon Hughes.

Hughes was arrested earlier this month after a Gering couple was allegedly duped by Hughes- who claimed to be a DHHS employee- and searched their house and stole Fentanyl patches. She was arrested after coming back to their home a second time. After the story surfaced, other victims contacted police saying that Hughes targeted them as well.

On Wednesday, Hughes was charged with four more counts of Theft by Deception ($500 or Less) , as well as felony charges for possession controlled substances (Fentanyl and Oxycodone).

Court documents say between February 28th and March 31st, Hughes stole pills, Fentanyl, and Oxycodone from several people and a local assisted living home.

Hughes has already had two of her cases bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court, and was scheduled to be arraigned on the latest charges on Wednesday in County Court.