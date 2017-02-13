This week in the Legislature

LINCOLN–Robert Clements of Elmwood was appointed and sworn in Monday to fill the legislative seat left vacant by Papillion Sen. Bill Kintner’s resignation last month.

Many Nebraskans and fellow legislators – including Gov. Pete Ricketts – called for Kintner to resign after he retweeted a controversial message regarding the Women’s March that drew national criticism.

Thirty-five people applied to fill the vacant seat, Ricketts said, and he settled on Clements after interviewing several other candidates. A 1973 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, Clements is executive vice president of the American Exchange Bank.

Sen. John Lowe of Kearney proposed a repeal of the state’s motorcycle helmet requirement at a Transportation and Telecommunications Committee hearing Monday

State law requires all motorcycle or moped riders to wear a helmet, and Lowe said the law leads many motorcycle riders to choose routes around the state on their way to events like Sturgis’ annual rally in South Dakota. That, he said, discourages tourism revenue.

LB 368 would give riders 21 and older the option to wear no helmet. The bill would, however, require that eye protection be used.

Income tax cuts over the next decade are tied to economic growth under a bill proposed by Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion. LB 337, introduced at the request of Gov. Ricketts, would reduce the highest individual tax rate by about 0.1 percent per year from 2020 to 2027 if economic growth exceeds 3.5 percent. Smith, who presented the bill to the Revenue Committee on Wednesday, said small business owners would benefit from the tax relief. Ricketts said the proposed bill would help attract new businesses to Nebraska.

The Revenue Committee heard more than three hours of testimony Wednesday on the Agricultural Evaluation Fairness Act, which would base agricultural land values for property tax purposes on the land’s income potential. The bill, LB 338, was introduced by Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft at the request of Gov. Ricketts.

Also at a hearing Wednesday, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson outlined a bill that would increase state aid to public schools by an estimated $71.8 million in Fiscal Year 2018-19 and by $152.6 million in FY 2019-20.

Beginning FY 2018-19, LB 265 would direct $1,500 per student to school districts. The amount would increase each year until it reaches $5,500 in 2022. LB 265, Friesen said, is intended to increase aid to school districts that can’t meet their needs using local resources like property taxes.

Thirty opponents and six proponents spoke Friday on LB 68, which would authorize the state, rather than municipalities, to regulate firearms and eliminate the “patchwork of laws governing firearm possession.” Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said his bill would create a consistent enforcement of firearm possession.

Hearings on other legislation this week included the following:

LB 595, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, which would allow teachers and administrators to use physical force to restrain or subdue unruly students without facing legal action.

LB 392, sponsored by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill, which would allow Nebraska counties to apply to be designated as wind-friendly counties to promote themselves to wind energy developers.

LB 661, introduced by Sen. John Keuhn of Heartwell, which would provide exemption from public records any identifying information of providers of drugs used in lethal injections.