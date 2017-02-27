This week in the Legislature

LINCOLN–Nebraska legislators had a short week last week, with a break from hearings Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

On Wednesday, legislators voted 36-1 to advance protection for teachers’ religious rights. Senators gave first-round approval of LB 62, introduced by Sen Jim Scheer of Norfolk, after two days of debate. The bill would protect the rights of public school teachers to wear religious clothing in classrooms.

The Judicial Committee heard bills Thursday on protection orders and criminal immunity.

LB 178, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would provide protection orders for sexual assault victims who, Bolz said, often don’t meet the criteria for protection orders based on harassment and domestic violence.

LB 191, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would allow for renewal of domestic violence protection orders up to 30 days before existing orders expires, eliminating coverage gaps of days or weeks under current law.

LB 394, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would extend existing laws against possession or purchase of a deadly weapon by people subject to domestic violence protection orders to also include subjects of harassment protection orders.

LB 487, also introduced by Morfeld, mirrors Good Samaritan laws in place for underage alcohol consumption to give criminal immunity to people seeking help during a drug overdose.

Hearings on other legislation included the following:

LB 617, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would adopt the Industrial Hemp Act, creating an Industrial Hemp Commission within the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Hemp, Wayne said, is unfairly stigmatized because of its relation to marijuana. Hemp, however, has much lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) than marijuana and can be used to produce fabric, rope, paper, body care products and more.

LB 173, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would protect employees from workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Wednesday nearing drew a crowd of dozens of supporters and opponents, some arguing the bill would infringe on employers’ religious beliefs and others expressing concern about losing workers to states with workplace protection laws already in place.

LB 188, introduced by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would enable termination of rapists’ parental rights. Under the bill, victims of sexual assault could seek sole parental rights of a child conceived as a result of an assault, if it is found to be in the best interests of the child.