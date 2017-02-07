This week in the Legislature

LINCOLN–Senators moved forward this week with bills relating to handgun permits, the state budget and school bus operators while Nebraskans continued raising awareness for the women’s movement at the Capitol.

The $5 fee for a handgun permit would increase to $25 under LB81, sponsored by Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue. Blood said the $5 fee was established in 1991, and staff time needed to process applications for permits has increased significantly since then.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffery Davis testified in favor of the bill. He said the county issued 3,500 permits last year, which cost $80,000, but they only made about $17,000 in revenue from permit applications.

Rod Moeller of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association opposed the bill, saying that he is against the idea that people would have to pay to exercise a natural right. No immediate action was taken on the bill.

Senators gave first round approval to LB22, a bill that would make budget cuts for the current fiscal year. It was introduced by Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

It’s part of Ricketts’ expedited adjustments proposed for the state budget ending in June. In a later session, senators will discuss the budget process for the next two years.

Lawmakers went through four days of debate mostly focused on the amended bill’s provisions to re-appropriate agency funds before deciding to approve the bill.

LB347, sponsored by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would streamline the process for bus school operators to get licensed in an effort to eliminate unnecessary licensing.

It would eliminate the school bus permit and associated fees, but bus drivers would still be accountable to Department of Education requirements such as a background check and drug and alcohol testing. Nobody testified against of the bill.

On Thursday, 200 people gathered at the Capitol for a rally raising awareness about sexual assault and calling for an end to rape culture. It was partly organized in response to the recent resignation of Papillion Sen. Bill Kintner after he tweeted a joke about rape during the Women’s March.

It was also in response to recent allegations against members of Phi Gamma Delta and Alpha Tau Omega fraternities on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Participants in the Women’s March claimed that some members of those fraternities harassed them as they marched, shouting things like “No means yes!” An internal investigation found the allegations were unfounded.