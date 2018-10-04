Threat discovered at Lexington High School

Lexington Public Schools is sending out letters to students and families apprising them of “generic threat of violence against the Lexington High School” that was written on high school property. Supt. John Hakonson says the school immediately contacted law enforcement after the threat was discovered by staff. He says that there was no evidence of any specific students or person prepared to carry out the threat, which Hakonson did not specify. He added that all of the students were and remain safe while they are at the school. But, staff and law enforcement will be making arrangements to provide increased security on Friday October 5th. Counselors are also available at the school to work directly with students. Anyone with questions or information about the situation can contact him or any other school district administrator.