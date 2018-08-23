Threatening tweet prompts lockout at Nebraska school

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330871 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 23, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Lincoln high school was briefly placed on lockout status after a home-schooled prankster posted a vague threat to “shoot up” the school on Twitter.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the tweet was traced a 17-year-old boy. Lincoln East High School was placed on a lockout Wednesday afternoon.

Police later concluded the tweet was intended as a joke. They forwarded their reports to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office to determine if the teen should face prosecution.

Authorities initially suspected a former East High student, based on a small Twitter picture that captured only part of the account holder’s face. Police spotted that person walking on school grounds with a guitar case, but later ruled him out after discovering he didn’t have a weapon or a Twitter account.

