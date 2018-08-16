Three arrests in Kearney attempted robbery and shooting

Kearney, Neb. — Three total arrests have been made in connection with what appears to have been an attempted robbery that resulted in a gun shot wound to the head for a Kearney man. Kearney Police were summoned to 1925 Avenue F on Monday night for what was originally described as a disturbance. They arrived and found a 24 year old man with a gun shot wound to the head and a 19 year old man who had been physically assaulted. The shooting victim, Joshua Rose of Kearney, was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with serious injures. The other man refused medical treatment.

The Minden Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol collaborated in the arrest of 21 year old Hunter Frecks of Minden on Wednesday, according to the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office. 21 year old Michael Becker, also from Minden, was transported to a hospital following the incident, but has since been taken into custody. Frecks and Becker face identical charges of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Attempted Robbery and Second-Degree Assault. Both are lodged in the Buffalo County Jail.

21 year old David Estrada of Minden was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Minden for 2nd-Degree Trespassing and transported to the Buffalo County Jail in connection with the incident.

The three had their bonds set during an appearance in Buffalo County Court. Becker, the alleged gunman, is being held on $300,000 cash, Frecks is being held on $150,000 and Estrada is being held on $50,000.