Three Cozad men arrested in beating of man

Three Cozad men have been jailed in the assault of a 21 year old Lexington man who suffered several injuries including a broken jaw that required surgery. The Lexington man said he took his girlfriend to a rural Cozad residence on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

The man stated that he went to the door of the residence and entered, but a man inside tried to start a fight with him, so he left and was “jumped” by two men outside of the residence and taken to the ground where he was punched and kicked in the face and upper torso by all three men. The assault was stopped by people at the residence and the injured man left and contacted Cozad Police. He was then transported to Cozad Community Hospital for a broken finger to his left hand, a laceration to the top of his head that required 5 staples, and a broken jaw on the right side of his face that required surgery.

Dawson County arrest warrants for assault were issued for each of the three Cozad men who await proceedings in Dawson County Court. The three are 23 year old Drew Lambert, 26 year old Zachary Canas, and 25 year old Tyson Canas.

The victim has obtained a protection order against the three subjects.