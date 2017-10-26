Four train cars derail in Kearney Thursday

Courtesy/ Angela Benitz. Three Union Pacific train cars derailed in Kearney, just east of the downtown area on Thursday October 26, 2017.
Four cars of a Union Pacific train derailed around around 10:45am Thursday morning in the Kearney Yard, just east of the downtown area. U.P. spokesperson Kristen South says there were no injuries. She says the train originated in Minnesota and there was no impact to mainline traffic. The cars appear to be grain cars and remained upright. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.