Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash

GRAND ISLAND – At approximately 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, Merrick County 911 Center received a report of a three vehicle accident between Lockwood Road and Worms Road on U.S. Highway 30 or approximately five miles east of Grand Island.

Preliminary investigation and witness reports concluded that the driver of a 2009 Dodge Journey was traveling east bound on Hwy 30 when it collided with a westbound 2010 Peterbilt Semi Tractor pulling a trailer loaded with livestock. A secondary collision occurred between the Dodge Journey and a 2012 Ford Focus that was directly behind the semi tractor trailer.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was identified as 32 year old, Lincoln resident, Bernie Turner, JR.. The driver of the Peterbilt tractor trailer was 58 year old, Lesterville, SD resident, Clate Soukup. The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as 21 year old, Minden resident, Savannah Kahle.

All subjects involved were transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire & Rescue transported the driver of the Dodge Journey, who is being treated for non life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Focus along with two minor children who were passengers in the Dodge Journey were transported by private party and treated and released with minor injury. The driver of the Peterbilt declined medical treatment. Niether alcohol nor illegal drugs are belived to be a factor in this accident. Evidence would suggest that seatbelts were in use by some of the parties involved.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Chapman Fire and First Responders, and the Grand Island Fire and Rescue.