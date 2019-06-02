Three involved in Gothenburg accident Saturday morning

Three area residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident two miles east of Gothenburg. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says reported around 5:30am Saturday and occurred at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 413.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Road 413 went through a stop sign and crossed Highway 30 it continued travel through the ditch and across Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Two of the occupants were ejected. All were transported to Gothenburg Memorial Health. Two were further transferred by Life Flight. Sheriff Moody says the preliminary investigation indicates seat belts were not in use.

One of the three railroad tracks were damaged enough to require repairs. Further details were not available.